JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $115.01 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

