JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Franklin Electric worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

