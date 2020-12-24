JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,725 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Balchem by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

