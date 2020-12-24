JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,383 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Citi Trends worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.53. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.