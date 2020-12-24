JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $3,231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $1,845,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

