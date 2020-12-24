JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $74.24. 3,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 444,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

