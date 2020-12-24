JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $305.44

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) (LON:JMI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.44 and traded as high as $324.35. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) shares last traded at $318.00, with a volume of 88,546 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.66. The company has a market capitalization of £274.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,270 ($12,111.31).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JMI.L) Company Profile (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

