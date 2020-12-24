JulSwap (JUL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $228,338.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for about $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00668566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181196 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00381729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059787 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

