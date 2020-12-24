Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.00. 8,206,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,839% from the average session volume of 166,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JIH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $318,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Industrial by 4.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.