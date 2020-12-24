K12 (NYSE:LRN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of K12 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of LRN opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $923.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of K12 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in K12 by 107.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in K12 by 417.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

