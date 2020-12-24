KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Cha bought 115,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

