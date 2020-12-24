KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

