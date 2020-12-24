Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.05. Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 2,889,413 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30.

Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

