Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $8.73 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00037057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $612,271.37 and $138,575.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00137022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00687919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00180849 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

