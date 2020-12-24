Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KELYA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $818.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kelly Services by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.