Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,778.00

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,778 ($36.29) and last traded at GBX 2,740 ($35.80), with a volume of 126859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 133.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,314.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,110.36.

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

