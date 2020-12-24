KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $252.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $268.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

