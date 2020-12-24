K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.36

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.72. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 926,108 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.36.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

