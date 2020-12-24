KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $58.03 million and $6.00 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00335206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.