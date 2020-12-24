Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $442.61 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $52.26 or 0.00225290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $442.61 million and $81.19 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00137784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00672592 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00375412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00098549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

