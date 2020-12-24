Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $52.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.50 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $206.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.75 million, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. 496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,888. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,998,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.