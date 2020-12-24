Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Gap Down to $25.40

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $23.40. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $81,760.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $60,538.17. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $178,225. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

