Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Down 6.5%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $19.15. 514,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 296,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $645.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 301.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

