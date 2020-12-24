LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.0482 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00674425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00151263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00373782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095288 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 702,383,744 coins and its circulating supply is 514,318,690 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

