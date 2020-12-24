LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.92% of LCNB worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth about $4,413,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter valued at $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LCNB by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in LCNB by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

