Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $219.88

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $219.88 and traded as high as $251.50. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $249.40, with a volume of 8,625,907 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

The firm has a market cap of £15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 220.02.

In other Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 904 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14). Also, insider John Kingman bought 41,974 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £74,293.98 ($97,065.56). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,107 shares of company stock worth $8,075,524.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

