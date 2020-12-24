Lemonade, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 29th (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade’s (NYSE:LMND) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 29th. Lemonade had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $319,000,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. After the expiration of Lemonade’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $137.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,315 shares of company stock valued at $96,988,073 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $27,739,000. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

