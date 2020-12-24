Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.55

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.55 and last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 15762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.07.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $377,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,057,315 shares of company stock valued at $96,988,073 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

