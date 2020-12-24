Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.40. Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 12,632 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

Leonovus Inc provides cloud solutions software that optimizes enterprise data storage and management with its multi-cloud data controller solutions. The company's products include Data Discovery Tool, a software-based solution that characterizes the stored data; Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; and Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

