Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 37786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LESL. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

