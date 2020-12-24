Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

