Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.36. 19,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,817. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.