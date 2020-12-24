Lifetime Brands (LCUT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

12/17/2020 – Lifetime Brands had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Lifetime Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Lifetime Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Lifetime Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Lifetime Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Lifetime Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Lifetime Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/10/2020 – Lifetime Brands was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.50.

11/5/2020 – Lifetime Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $322.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

