Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $11.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.61. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

