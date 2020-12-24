Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. 770,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 488,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Specifically, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

