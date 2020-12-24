Lition Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit and IDEX. Lition has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $146,374.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lition has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,552.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.91 or 0.02589646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00465536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.01265793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00654435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00023872 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00255115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00070486 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.