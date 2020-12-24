Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.03

Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 417553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

