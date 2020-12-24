Lorraine P. Blair Sells 947 Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$15,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at C$340,499.53.

TSE CIX opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

CIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

