Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reissued a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $154.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

