LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 77.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

