Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Buys C$570,240.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$10.82 on Thursday. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.19.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUN. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

