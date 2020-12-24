Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $8,882,182.32 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.