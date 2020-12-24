Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

MDGL stock opened at $117.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $256,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

