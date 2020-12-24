Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 84% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 98.2% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $190,255.06 and approximately $48.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

