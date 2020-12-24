Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 130.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $107.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

