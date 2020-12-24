Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

MANH opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.15. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

