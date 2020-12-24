ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $82.14 Average PT from Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.14. 2,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.