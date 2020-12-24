Marcus D. Tom Sells 137 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Marcus D. Tom sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $12,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,723.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of JACK opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

