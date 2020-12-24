MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,298. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.