Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

